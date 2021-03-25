ನವದೆಹಲಿ: ಲಕ್ಷದ್ವೀಪದ ಮಿನಿಕೋಯ್ ದ್ವೀಪದಲ್ಲಿ 300 ಕೆಜಿ ಹೆರಾಯಿನ್, 1,000 ಸುತ್ತು ಗುಂಡು ಹಾಗೂ ಐದು ಎಕೆ -47 ರೈಫಲ್ಗಳನ್ನು ಸಾಗಿಸುತ್ತಿದ್ದ ಮೂರು ದೋಣಿಗಳನ್ನು ಭಾರತೀಯ ಕೋಸ್ಟ್ ಗಾರ್ಡ್ ತಡೆಹಿಡಿದಿದೆ.
ಹೆಚ್ಚಿನ ತನಿಖೆಗಾಗಿ ಈ ದೋಣಿಗಳನ್ನು ಹತ್ತಿರದ ಬಂದರಿಗೆ ಕರೆದೊಯ್ಯಲಾಗುತ್ತಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಐಸಿಜಿ ಟ್ವಿಟರ್ನಲ್ಲಿ ತಿಳಿಸಿದೆ.
In a swift sea-air coordinated operation,#ICG intercepted 03 suspected boats off #Minicoy Island carrying 05 AK-47 rifles with 1000 live rounds and 300 Kg of Heroin. Boats being escorted to nearest port for further joint investigation.@DefenceMinIndia @SpokespersonMoD— Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) March 18, 2021
ತ್ವರಿತ ಸಮುದ್ರ-ವಾಯು ಸಂಘಟಿತ ಕಾರ್ಯಾಚರಣೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಈ ದೋಣಿಗಳನ್ನು ತಡೆಹಿಡಿದು ಹೆಚ್ಚಿನ ಜಂಟಿ ತನಿಖೆಗಾಗಿ ದೋಣಿಗಳನ್ನು ಹತ್ತಿರದ ಬಂದರಿಗೆ ಕರೆದೊಯ್ಯಲಾಗುತ್ತದೆ ಎಂದು ಐಸಿಜಿ ತಿಳಿಸಿದೆ.