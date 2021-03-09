കൊൽക്കത്ത: പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാളിൽ ദുരന്തനിവാരണ മാനദണ്ഡങ്ങളുടെ അഭാവം ചൂണ്ടിക്കാട്ടി തൃണമൂൽ കോൺഗ്രസ് സർക്കാരിനെതിരെ വിമർശനവുമായി ബിജെപി ഐടി സെൽ മേധാവി അമിത് മാൽവിയ. സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് ബഹുനിലക്കെട്ടിടത്തിന് തീ പിടിച്ച് ഒമ്പത് പേർ മരിച്ചതിനു പിന്നാലെയാണ് സർക്കാരിനെതിരെ വിമർശനം ഉയർന്നിരിക്കുന്നത്.
Every time there is a tragedy in WB, all that Mamata Banerjee does is shift blame...— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) March 9, 2021
She blamed the Left for bridge collapse in 2016 and fire in AMRI.
Social media was blamed for Dhulagarh riots and now Railway is being blamed for the fire, in which they have lost their people!
2010ലെ പാർക്ക് സ്ട്രീറ്റ് തീപിടിത്തത്തിൽ 24 പേർ മരിച്ചപ്പോൾ പ്രതിപക്ഷത്തിരുന്ന് അന്നത്തെ സർക്കാരിനെ കുറ്റപ്പെടുത്തിയ തൃണമൂൽ കോൺഗ്രസ്, അധികാരത്തിലെത്തി പത്ത് വർഷം കഴിഞ്ഞിട്ടും അഗ്നി സുരക്ഷ മെച്ചപ്പെടുത്തുന്നതിൽ പരാജയപ്പെട്ടു. പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാളിൽ ദുരന്ത സംഭവങ്ങളുണ്ടാകുമ്പോഴെല്ലാം മമത ബാനർജി മറ്റുള്ളവരെയാണ് കുറ്റപ്പെടുത്തുന്നത്. 2016 ലെ പാലം തകർന്നതിനും എഎംആർഐയിൽ ഉണ്ടായ തീ പിടിത്തത്തിനും ഇടതുപക്ഷത്തെയാണ് മമത കുറ്റപ്പെടുത്തിയതെന്നും അമിത് മാൽവിയ പറഞ്ഞു.
In Mar 2010, when she was in opposition, she questioned lack of disaster management protocols, after the Park Street fire.— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) March 9, 2021
But after 10 years in office, there has been no improvement in track record of fire safety.
Once again, negligence of the State has led to loss of lives...
അതേസമയം തിങ്കളാഴ്ച വൈകിട്ട് സ്ട്രാന്റ് റോഡിലെ ന്യൂ കൊയ്ലഘട്ട് കെട്ടിടത്തിന്റെ 13-ാം നിലയിൽ ഉണ്ടായ തീ പിടിത്തത്തിൽ ഒമ്പത് പേർ മരണപ്പെട്ടിട്ടുണ്ട്. സംഭവത്തിൽ മമത ബാനർജി ഇരകളുടെ ബന്ധുക്കൾക്ക് 10 ലക്ഷം രൂപ വീതവും സർക്കാർ ജോലിയും നൽകുമെന്ന് പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്. തീ പിടിത്തത്തിന്റെ കാരണം കണ്ടെത്താനായി റെയിൽവേ മന്ത്രി പീയൂഷ് ഗോയൽ ഉന്നതതല സമിതി രൂപീകരിച്ചു.
WB needs a proactive disaster management policy, equip local bodies with fire fighting equipment and put in appropriate protocols.— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) March 9, 2021
It also needs a transparent and efficient fire fighting policy, with mechanism to certify buildings for fire preparedness.
Pishi has failed Bengal!