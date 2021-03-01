ഒഡീഷ മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി നവീൻ പട്നായിക് കൊവിഡ് വാക്സിൻ സ്വീകരിച്ചു
ഭുവനേശ്വർ: ഒഡീഷ മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി നവീൻ പട്നായിക് കൊവിഡ് വാക്സിൻ സ്വീകരിച്ചു. സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് മൂന്നാം ഘട്ടമാണ് പ്രതിരോധ വാക്സിൻ കുത്തിവയ്പ് നടക്കുന്നത്. 45 മുതൽ 59 വരെ പ്രായപരിധിയിലുള്ളവരാണ് ഇത്തവണ വാക്സിൻ സ്വീകരിച്ചത്. വിധാൻ സഭ ഡിസ്പെൻസറിയിൽ വച്ചാണ് മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി വാക്സിൻ സ്വീകരിച്ചത്. ട്വിറ്ററിലൂടെയാണ് അദ്ദേഹം ഇക്കാര്യം അറിയിച്ചത്.
Happy to share that I took my first dose of #COVID19 vaccine today. Grateful to our scientists, health workers for their race against time to deliver the vaccines to people.— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) March 1, 2021
Appeal to all eligible people to come forward and get vaccinated for a #CovidFreeOdisha. pic.twitter.com/aqqKSeb2ME