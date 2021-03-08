ന്യൂഡല്ഹി: അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര വനിതാ ദിനത്തില് ആശംസയറിയിച്ച് രാഷ്ട്രപതി രാംനാഥ് കോവിന്ദ്. രാജ്യത്തെ സ്ത്രീകൾ വിവിധ മേഖലകളിൽ പുതിയ റെക്കോഡുകളും നേട്ടങ്ങളും സൃഷ്ടിക്കുന്നു. ലിംഗനീതി പ്രോത്സാഹിപ്പിക്കുന്നതിനും സ്ത്രീ - പുരുഷ അസമത്വം ഇല്ലാതാക്കുന്നതിനും കൂട്ടായി പ്രവര്ത്തിക്കാമെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തു.
On the occasion of International Women's Day, greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens. Women in our country are setting new records and achievements in various fields. Let us collectively resolve to promote gender justice and eliminate inequality between women and men.— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 8, 2021
സ്ത്രീകള്ക്ക് അഭിവാദ്യം അര്പ്പിച്ച് കൊണ്ട് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്രമോദിയും വനിതാദിന ആശംസയറിയിച്ചു. വിവിധ മേഖലകളില് സ്ത്രീകള് നേട്ടങ്ങള് കൈവരിക്കുന്നതില് അവരോട് ബഹുമാനമുണ്ടെന്നും സ്ത്രീശാക്തീകരണത്തിനായി പ്രവര്ത്തിക്കാന് കഴിഞ്ഞതില് അഭിമാനമുണ്ടെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം പറഞ്ഞു. ട്വിറ്ററിലൂടെയാണ് മോദി വനിതാദിന ആശംസ നേര്ന്നത്.
Saluting our indomitable #NariShakti on International Women's Day! India takes pride in the many accomplishments of the women of our nation. It is our Government’s honour to be getting the opportunity to work towards furthering women empowerment across a wide range of sectors.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2021