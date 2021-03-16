സ്വപന്ദാസ് ഗുപ്ത രാജ്യസഭ എംപി സ്ഥാനം രാജിവച്ചു
ന്യുഡല്ഹി: ബിജെപി നേതാവ് സ്വപന്ദാസ് ഗുപ്ത രാജ്യസഭ എംപി സ്ഥാനം രാജിവച്ചു. രാജ്യസഭ ചെയര്മാന് രാജി സമര്പ്പിച്ചെങ്കിലും ഔദ്യോഗികമായി രാജി അംഗീകരിച്ചിട്ടില്ല. വരാനിരിക്കുന്ന പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാൾ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിൽ താരകേശ്വർ സീറ്റിലേക്കുള്ള ബിജെപി സ്ഥാനാര്ഥിയാണ് സ്വപന്ദാസ് ഗുപ്ത.
-
I have resigned from the Rajya Sabha today to commit myself totally to the fight for a better Bengal. I hope to file my nomination as BJP candidate for the Tarakeshwar Assembly seat in the next few days.— Swapan Dasgupta (@swapan55) March 16, 2021