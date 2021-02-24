ഹൈദരാബാദ്: ഇന്ത്യയിലെ ഏറ്റവും വിലകുറഞ്ഞ 5ജി ഫോണ് അവതരിപ്പിച്ച് ചൈനീസ് കമ്പനിയായ റിയൽമി. റിയൽമി നാർസോ പ്രൊ 5ജിയുടെ 6 ജിബി റാമും 64 ജിബി സ്റ്റോറേജുമുള്ള മോഡലിന് 16,999 രൂപയാണ് വില. ഫോണിന്റെ 8 ജിബി-128 ജിബി വേരിയന്റിന് 19,999 രൂപയ്ക്ക് ലഭിക്കും. നാർസോ പ്രൊയെ കൂടാതെ നാർസോ 30 എ എന്ന ബജറ്റ് ഫോണും റിയൽമി ഇന്ന് അവതരിപ്പിച്ചു. 3 ജിബി-32 ജിബി വേരിയന്റിന് 8,999 രൂപയും 4 ജിബി- 64 ജിബി വേരിയന്റിന് 9,999 രൂപയും ആണ് വില. ഇരുഫോണുകളും മാർച്ച് അഞ്ച് ഉച്ചക്ക് 12 മണിമുതൽ ഫ്ലിപ്പ്കാർട്ടിലൂടെയും റിയൽമി ഓണ്ലൈൻ സ്റ്റോറിലൂടെയും ഫോണ് വാങ്ങാം. കൂടാതെ ബഡ്സ് എയർ 2- ട്രൂലി വയർലെസ് എയർബഡും കമ്പനി പുറത്തിറക്കി.
-
Introducing #realmeBudsAir2, designed for the perfect audio experience. Switch the #NoiseOffrealmeOn with:— realme TechLife (@realmeTechLife) February 24, 2021
✅ANC up to 25dB
✅10mm Diamond-class Hi-Fi Driver
✅25 Hrs Total Playback
✅88ms Super Low Latency
Priced at ₹3,299. 1st sale at 12 PM, 2nd March.https://t.co/M69ACoROjh pic.twitter.com/e0BdujcyMp
റിയൽമി നാർസോ പ്രൊ 5ജി- സവിശേഷതകൾ
-
Meet the powerful #realmeNarzo30A that flaunts:— realme (@realmemobiles) February 24, 2021
👉6000mAh Battery
👉Helio G85 Gaming Processor
👉16.5cm (6.5”) Mini-drop Fullscreen
Starting at ₹8,999. First sale of #realmeNarzo30A at 12 PM, 5th March on https://t.co/HrgDJTZcxv & @Flipkart.https://t.co/fyQG8w3pch pic.twitter.com/n9ZbaEQZ9g
|ഡിസ്പ്ലെ
|6.5 ഇഞ്ച് ഫുൾ എച്ച്ഡി +
|റാം
|64 ജിബി/ 128 ജിബി
|സ്റ്റോറേജ്
|64 ജിബി / 128 ജിബി
|പ്രൊസസർ
|മീഡിയടെക് ഡൈമെൻസിറ്റി 800 യു
|പിൻ കാമറ
|48 എംപി+8 എംപി+2 എംപി
|മുൻ കാമറ
|16 എംപി
|ബാറ്ററി
|5000 എംഎഎച്ച്( 30 വാട്ട് ഫാസ്റ്റ് ചാർജിങ്ങ്)
വാൾ ബ്ലാക്ക് , ബ്ലേഡ് സിൽവർ എന്നീ രണ്ട് നിറങ്ങളിൽ ഫോണ് ലഭ്യമാണ്
നാർസോ 30 എ- - സവിശേഷതകൾ
-
Introducing #realmeNarzo30Pro5G for all the #Young5GPlayers, featuring:— realme (@realmemobiles) February 24, 2021
👉MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G Processor
👉120Hz Ultra Smooth Display
👉30W Dart Charge
Starting at ₹16,999. First sale at 12 PM, 4th March on https://t.co/HrgDJTZcxv & @Flipkart.https://t.co/Ywifebv0SF pic.twitter.com/GXhSY0jquX
|ഡിസ്പ്ലെ
|6.5 ഇഞ്ച് 720 പിക്സൽ എൽസിഡി
|റാം
|3 ജിബി/ 4 ജിബി
|സ്റ്റോറേജ്
|32 ജിബി / 64 ജിബി
|പ്രൊസസർ
|മീഡിയടെക് ഹീലിയോ ജി85
|പിൻ കാമറ
|13 എംപി
|മുൻ കാമറ
|8 എംപി
|ബാറ്ററി
|6000 എംഎഎച്ച്( 18 വാട്ട് ഫാസ്റ്റ് ചാർജിങ്ങ്)