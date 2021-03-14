തങ്ങളുടെ പ്രിയപ്പെട്ട സംവിധായകന്റെ വേർപാടിൽ ദുഃഖം രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി സിനിമാലോകം. അകാലത്തിൽ വിടവാങ്ങിയ എസ്.പി ജനനാഥനോടുള്ള സ്നേഹവും ആദരവും സിനിമാതാരങ്ങളും സംഗീതലോകത്തെ പ്രമുഖരും സമൂഹമാധ്യമങ്ങളിലൂടെ പങ്കുവെച്ചു. തമിഴ് സിനിമാമേഖലക്ക് മികച്ച ചിത്രങ്ങൾ സംഭാവന ചെയ്തതിനും ദേശീയ പുരസ്കാരം തമിഴകത്തേക്ക് എത്തിച്ചതിനും സംവിധായകനോട് നന്ദി കുറിച്ചു കൊണ്ടാണ് എസ്.പി ജനനാഥന് ആദരാഞ്ജലി നേർന്നത്.
-
Love u sir pic.twitter.com/FTfNVsFZnT— VijaySethupathi (@VijaySethuOffl) March 14, 2021
മക്കൾ സെൽവൻ വിജയ് സേതുപതി, സംഗീത സംവിധായകൻ ഡി. ഇമ്മൻ, തെന്നിന്ത്യൻ ചലച്ചിത്ര നടി ഗൗതമി തടിമല്ല, ശ്രുതി ഹാസൻ, നടൻ ഹരീഷ് കല്യാൺ, ശന്തനു, ഖുശ്ബു, സംവിധായകൻ മോഹൻ രാജ എന്നിവർ ആദരാഞ്ജലി അറിയിച്ചു.
-
So heartbreaking this is..— Mohan Raja (@jayam_mohanraja) March 14, 2021
RIP #SPJananathan sir..
Such an inspiration to me n many 🙏
A great soul to be remembered always 🙏
"എല്ലാവർക്കും പ്രചോദനമായ വലിയ മനസിനുടമ, എസ്പി ജനനാഥന് ആദരാഞ്ജലി. ഇത് ഹൃദയം നുറുങ്ങുന്ന വേദനയെന്ന്," മോഹൻ രാജ ട്വിറ്ററിൽ കുറിച്ചു.
-
It is with the heaviest Heart that We say good bye to #SPJananathan sir - it was a pleasure working with you sir Thankyou for your wisdom and kind words you will always be in my thoughts ! My deepest condolences to his family 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Ox1Ag0EEYE— shruti haasan (@shrutihaasan) March 14, 2021
സംവിധായകന്റെ കരുണക്കും അറിവിനും നന്ദിയറിയിച്ചുകൊണ്ട് താങ്ങാനാവാത്ത ദുഃഖമെന്ന് ശ്രുതി ഹസൻ ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തു.
-
#Laabam director #SPJananathan , is no more... Incidentally he passed away on the death anniversary of social revolutionary #KarlMarx , who was his role model.We miss you sir.#RIP pic.twitter.com/Zl8qF0mokD— D.IMMAN (@immancomposer) March 14, 2021
അദ്ദേഹത്തിന്റെ ഏറ്റവും വലിയ റോൾമോഡൽ കാൾ മാക്സിന്റെ ഓർമദിനത്തിൽ തന്നെയാണ് എസ്പി ജനനാഥനും അപ്രതീക്ഷിതമായി വിടവാങ്ങിയതെന്ന് ഇമ്മൻ കുറിച്ചു.
-
We lose another gem. Extremely saddening to hear we have lost Director #SPJananathan He will always be remembered for his films made on social issues. Never wanted to be part of commerca cinema, he had carved a niche for himself on his terms. #RIPSPJananathan 🙏🙏🙏🙏— KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) March 14, 2021
-
Rip #SPJananathan sir 🙏🏻— Shanthnu 🌟 ஷாந்தனு Buddy (@imKBRshanthnu) March 14, 2021
അപ്പോളോ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ ചികിത്സയിലിരിക്കെ ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടര്ന്നായിരുന്നു ജനനാഥന്റെ അന്ത്യം. കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസം അദ്ദേഹത്തെ ബോധരഹിതനായി കണ്ടെത്തിയതിനെ തുടർന്നാണ് തീവ്രപരിചരണ വിഭാഗത്തിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചത്. വിജയ് സേതുപതി- ശ്രുതി ഹസൻ ചിത്രം ലാബമായിരുന്നു സംവിധായകന്റെ ഏറ്റവും ഒടുവിലത്തെ ചിത്രം.