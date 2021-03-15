मुंबई - भारतीय क्रिकेट संघाचा वेगवान गोलंदाज जसप्रीत बुमराह आज गोव्यात टीव्ही अँकर संजना गणेशनबरोबर विवाहबंधनात अडकला. बुमराह आणि संजना या दोघांचे नातेवाईक आणि जवळचे मित्र या लग्न सोहळ्यास उपस्थित होते. या नव-दाम्पत्यांना आयसीसी, बीसीसीआयसह क्रीडा विश्वातून अनेकांनी शुभेच्छा दिल्या आहेत.
