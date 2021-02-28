ମୁମ୍ବାଇ: ବଲିଉଡ ଅଭିନେତ୍ରୀ କଙ୍ଗନା ରଣାୱତ କୌଣସି ନା କୌଣସି କାରଣରୁ ସବୁବେଳେ ଚର୍ଚ୍ଚାରେ ରହିଥା’ନ୍ତି । ସୋସିଆଲ ମିଡିଆରେ ସର୍ବଦା ଆକ୍ଟିଭ ରହୁଥିବା ଏହି ଅଭିନେତ୍ରୀ ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ମୁମ୍ବାଇରେ ତାଙ୍କ ପିତାମାତାଙ୍କ ଘରର ଫଟୋ ଏବଂ ଭିଡିଓ ସେୟାର କରିଛନ୍ତି ।
ବାସ୍ତବରେ, କଙ୍ଗନା ତାଙ୍କ ଭାଉଜ ରିତୁଙ୍କ ସହିତ ମିଶି ପିତାମାତାଙ୍କ ଘରକୁ ସଜାଇଛନ୍ତି ।
-
Ritu and I worked on transforming my parents Mumbai house, sharing before and after pictures, how my parents preferred and what she wants, it was fun to work together with her on this, hope it inspires those who are interested in home decor🌸— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 28, 2021
Before ( parents liked more earthy) pic.twitter.com/W3y9J7bg44
ଯାହାକୁ ନେଇ କଙ୍ଗନା ତାଙ୍କ ଟ୍ବିଟରରେ ପିତାମାତାଙ୍କ ଘରର ଫଟୋ ସେୟାର କରି ଲେଖିଛନ୍ତି, 'ରିତୁ ଏବଂ ମୁଁ ମୁମ୍ବାଇରେ ଆମର ପିତାମାତାଙ୍କ ଘରକୁ ସମ୍ପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ରୂପେ ବଦଳାଇ ଦେଇଛୁ । ଏହାର ପୂର୍ବ ଏବଂ ପରର ଫଟୋ ଅଛି । ମୋର ପିତାମାତା କ’ଣ ପସନ୍ଦ କରନ୍ତି, ମୋ ମା କଣ ଚାହାଁନ୍ତି ତାହାକୁ ଧ୍ୟାନରେ ରଖି ଏହି ପରିବର୍ତ୍ତନ କରାଯାଇଛି । ମୁଁ ଆଶା କରୁଛି ଯେଉଁମାନେ ଘର ସଜାଇବାକୁ ଆଗ୍ରହୀ ଅଟନ୍ତି ସେମାନଙ୍କୁ ଏହା ପ୍ରେରିତ କରିବ' ।
ପିତାମାତାଙ୍କ ଘରର ଝଲକ ମଧ୍ୟ ଭିଡିଓ ମାଧ୍ୟମରେ କଙ୍ଗନା ପ୍ରଶଂସକମାନଙ୍କୁ ଦେଖାଇଛନ୍ତି ।
-
After transformation video.— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 28, 2021
Ritu preferred more glamorous with soft Victorian colors, my parents are more than happy that woman of the house took charge.
Which style you prefer cause even earthy had its own village old world charm. Do tell me 🙂 pic.twitter.com/yiVZ9LaLos
ଆଗାମୀ ସମୟରେ କଙ୍ଗନାଙ୍କୁ ପିଲ୍ମ 'ଥଲାଇବି','ତେଜସ୍', 'ଧାକଡ' ଭଳି ଚଳଚ୍ଚିତ୍ରରେ ଦେଖିବାକୁ ମିଳିବ ।