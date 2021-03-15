ସଞ୍ଜନାଙ୍କୁ ବିବାହ କଲେ ବୁମରା
ହାଇଦ୍ରାବାଦ: ଭାରତୀୟ ଦ୍ରୁତ ବୋଲର ଯଶପ୍ରୀତ ବୁମରା ସୋମବାର କ୍ରୀଡା ଉପସ୍ଥାପିକା ସଞ୍ଜନା ଗନେଶନଙ୍କୁ ବିବାହ କରିଛନ୍ତି ।
ବୁମରା ଇନଷ୍ଟାଗ୍ରାମରେ ନିଜର ବିବାହ ନେଇ ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି । ବୁମରା ଲେଖିଛନ୍ତି, "ପ୍ରେମରୁ ବିବାହ, ଏକାଠି ନୂଆ ଜୀବନର ଆରମ୍ଭ କରିବାକୁ ଯାଉଛୁ । ବିବାହ ଖବର ଜଣାଇ ଖୁସି ଅନୁଭବ କରୁଛୁ । 'ଯଶପ୍ରୀତ ଓ ବୁମରା' ।
-
“Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course.”— Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) March 15, 2021
Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you.
Jasprit & Sanjana pic.twitter.com/EQuRUNa0Xc
ବ୍ୟୁରୋ ରିପୋର୍ଟ, ଇଟିଭି ଭାରତ