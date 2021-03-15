ହାଇଦ୍ରାବାଦ: ଭାରତୀୟ ଦ୍ରୁତ ବୋଲର ଯଶପ୍ରୀତ ବୁମରା କ୍ରୀଡା ଉପସ୍ଥାପିକା ସଞ୍ଜନା ଗନେସନଙ୍କୁ ସୋମବାର ବିବାହ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଟିମ ଇଣ୍ଡିଆର ଷ୍ଟାର ବୋଲର ବୁମରା ମାର୍ଚ୍ଚ 15କୁ ଜୀବନର ସବୁଠୁ ଖୁସିର ଦିନ ବୋଲି କହିବା ସହ ବିବାହ ଫଟୋ ସେୟାର କରିଛନ୍ତି ।
Many congratulations on the start of this beautiful journey. Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness.❤️ https://t.co/MdkdKbwFjj— BCCI (@BCCI) March 15, 2021
ଫଳରେ କ୍ୟାପଟେନ ବିରାଟ କୋହଲି, ହାର୍ଦ୍ଦିକ ପାଣ୍ଡ୍ୟା, ମୟଙ୍କ ଅଗ୍ରୱାଲ, ଚେତେଶ୍ବର ପୂଜାରା, ଶିଖର ଧାୱନ ଓ ଯୁବରାଜ ସିଂହଙ୍କ ସମେତ ଭାରତୀୟ କ୍ରିକେଟ ଟିମ ସଦସ୍ୟ ନବବିବାହିତ ଯୋଡିଙ୍କୁ ଟ୍ବିଟ ଯୋଗେ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି । ଭାରତୀୟ କ୍ରିକେଟ କଣ୍ଟ୍ରୋଲ ବୋର୍ଡ ଓ ଅନ୍ତର୍ଜାତୀୟ କ୍ରିକେଟ ପରିଷଦ ମଧ୍ୟ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ ଜଣାଇଛି ।
Congratulations @Jaspritbumrah93 and @SanjanaGanesan 💐— ICC (@ICC) March 15, 2021
Best wishes for a wonderful life together! https://t.co/go7ELMkPJM
ଚଳିତ ମାସ ଆରମ୍ଭରୁ ବୁମରା ବିବାହ ପ୍ରସ୍ତୁତି ପାଇଁ ବିସିସିଆଇକୁ କ୍ରିକେଟରୁ ବିରତି ପାଇଁ ଅନୁରୋଧ କରିଥିଲେ । ବିସିସିଆଇ ମଧ୍ୟ ଷ୍ଟାର ବୋଲରଙ୍କ ଅନୁରୋଧ ରକ୍ଷା କରି ସ୍କ୍ବାଡରୁ ରିଲିଜ କରିଥିଲା ।
Congratulations @SanjanaGanesan and @Jaspritbumrah93 on this new beginning!— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 15, 2021
May this journey of togetherness bring growth, success and happy memories in your life. https://t.co/ic1QeY3e3I
Many congratulations to @Jaspritbumrah93 and sanjana !! May this bond be a lifetime of happiness ♥️♥️♥️♥️ god bless you lovely couple 🙏🙏🙏— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 15, 2021
Congratulations @Jaspritbumrah93 @SanjanaGanesan ❤️ Wishing you a healthy and happy married life 🤗 https://t.co/em41fiLSXS— hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) March 15, 2021
ବ୍ୟୁରୋ ରିପୋର୍ଟ, ଇଟିଭି ଭାରତ