ହାଇଦ୍ରାବାଦ: ସାରା ବିଶ୍ବ ସୋମବାର ପାଳନ କରୁଛି ଅନ୍ତର୍ଜାତୀୟ ମହିଳା ଦିବସ । ଏହି ଖାସ୍ ଅବସରରେ କ୍ରିକେଟ ଜଗତର ଅନେକ ତାରକା ଟ୍ବିଟ ଯୋଗେଁ ସମସ୍ତ ମହିଳାଙ୍କୁ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଓ ଶୁଭକାମନା ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି ।
Let’s celebrate womanhood not just today but everyday. Thank you to all the wonderful girls and women out there who continue to inspire us everyday. Happy #InternationalWomensDay— Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) March 8, 2021
When you say strong, bold and fierce woman, it's her who I think about! Happy Women's day to all such powerful women... you all make this world a better place!#WomensDay pic.twitter.com/Nn60PsS1Co— DK (@DineshKarthik) March 8, 2021
Happy Women's Day to all the amazing women of the world. The strength of society is the strength of women.— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 8, 2021
This #InternationalWomensDay I salute all the women around us who are breaking barriers through their efforts every day. I'm fortunate to have strong women in my life who have been pillars of strength and support throughout my life.— Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) March 8, 2021
ଭାରତୀୟ କ୍ୟାପଟେନ ବିରାଟ କୋହଲି ଟ୍ବିଟରେ ଲେଖିଛନ୍ତି- ବିଶ୍ବର ସମସ୍ତ ମହିଳାଙ୍କୁ ମହିଳା ଦିବସର ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା । ମହିଳାଙ୍କ ଶକ୍ତି ସମାଜର ଶକ୍ତି ହୋଇଥାଏ ।ଇନଷ୍ଟାଗ୍ରାମରେ ମଧ୍ୟ ପତ୍ନୀ ଅନୁଷ୍କା ଓ ଝିଅ ବାମିକାଙ୍କ ଫଟୋ ସେୟାର କରିଛନ୍ତି ।
ସେହିପରି ଦିନେଶ କାର୍ତ୍ତିକ, କୁଲଦୀପ ଯାଦବ, ଋଷଭ ପନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସମେତ ଅନେକ କ୍ରିକେଟର ଟ୍ବିଟ ଯୋଗେଁ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି ।
ବ୍ୟୁରୋ ରିପୋର୍ଟ, ଇଟିଭି ଭାରତ