ପାଣାଜି: 6 ବର୍ଷ ପରେ ପ୍ରଥମ ଥର ପାଇଁ ଆଇଏସଏଲର ଫାଇନାଲ ମ୍ୟାଚ ଖେଳିବି ମୁମ୍ବାଇ ସିଟି । ଗତକାଲି ସେମିଫାଇନଲର 2ୟ ଚରଣରେ ଏଫ୍ସି ଗୋଆକୁ ମୁମ୍ବାଇ ସିଟି ପେନାଲ୍ଟି ସୁଟଆଉଟ୍ରେ 6-5 ଗୋଲ୍ରେ ପରାସ୍ତ କରି ସିଜନର ପ୍ରଥମ ଦଳ ଭାବେ ଫାଇନାଲ୍ରେ ପ୍ରବେଶ କରିଛି ।
ମୁମ୍ବାଇ-ଗୋଆ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଖେଳାଯାଇଥିବା ସେମିଫାଇନାଲର ପ୍ରଥମ ଚରଣରେ 2-2ରେ ମ୍ୟାଚ ଡ୍ର ରହିଥିଲା । 2ୟ ଚରଣରେ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଧାରିତ ସମୟ ମଧ୍ୟରେ କୌଣସି ଗୋଲ୍ ହୋଇ ନଥିଲା । ଏହାପରେ ଅତିରିକ୍ତ 30ମିନିଟ୍ରେ ବି ସ୍କୋର 0-0 ରହିବାରୁ ପେନାଲ୍ଟି ସୁଟଆଉଟ୍ର ସହାୟତା ନିଆଯାଇଥିଲା ।
ଏହି ପେନାଲ୍ଟି ସୁଟଆଉଟ୍ ମୁମ୍ବାଇ ସିଟି ଗୋଆକୁ 6-5ଗୋଲ୍ରେ ପରାସ୍ତ କରିଥିଲା ।