- ਸਰਦੂਲ ਸਿਕੰਦਰ ਨੂੰ ਜੱਦੀ ਪਿੰਡ 'ਚ ਅੱਜ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾਵੇਗਾ ਸਪੁਰਦ-ਏ-ਖਾਕ
https://react.etvbharat.com/punjabi/punjab/city/fatehgarh-sahib/sardul-sikandar-mourns-his-death-in-his-native-village-kherinaudh-singh/pb20210225082318010
- ਨਹੀਂ ਰਹੇ ਸਰਦੂਲ ਸਿਕੰਦਰ, ਮਨੋਰੰਜਨ ਜਗਤ 'ਚ ਸੋਗ ਦੀ ਲਹਿਰ
https://react.etvbharat.com/punjabi/punjab/city/chandigarh-1/sardool-sikander-is-no-more/pb20210224175202209
- ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਇੰਡਸਟਰੀ ਨੂੰ ਕਦੇ ਨਾ ਪੂਰਾ ਹੋਣ ਵਾਲਾ ਘਾਟਾ ਪਿਆ: ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਗਾਇਕ
https://react.etvbharat.com/punjabi/punjab/state/fatehgarh-sahib/punjabi-industry-has-a-never-ending-loss-punjabi-singer/pb20210225074207045
- ਪੀਐੱਮ ਮੋਦੀ ਅੱਜ ਤਾਮਿਲਨਾਡੂ, ਪੁਡੂਚੇਰੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਕਈ ਪ੍ਰਾਜੈਕਟਾਂ ਦੀ ਕਰਨਗੇ ਸ਼ੁਰੂਆਤ
https://react.etvbharat.com/punjabi/punjab/bharat/pm-modi-to-launch-several-projects-in-puducherry-tamil-nadu-today/pb20210225104837741
- ਪੰਜਾਬ 'ਬੇਸ਼ਰਮੀ' ਤੋਂ ਗੈਂਗਸਟਰ ਮੁਖਤਾਰ ਅੰਸਾਰੀ ਨੂੰ ਬਚਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ: ਉੱਤਰ ਪ੍ਰਦੇਸ਼ ਸਰਕਾਰ
https://react.etvbharat.com/punjabi/punjab/bharat/up-government-in-supreme-court-on-mukhtar-ansari/pb20210225100908188
- ਪੈਟਰੋਲ ਤੇ ਡੀਜ਼ਲ ਦੀਆਂ ਕੀਮਤਾਂ ਸਥਿਰ, ਜਾਣੋ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵਿੱਚ ਰੇਟ
https://react.etvbharat.com/punjabi/punjab/state/chandigarh-pb/petrol-and-diesel-price-today-in-punjab/pb20210225074025419
- ਸੂਬੇ 'ਚ ਮੁੜ ਵਧਿਆ ਕੋਰੋਨਾ, 24 ਘੰਟਿਆਂ 'ਚ 566 ਨਵੇਂ ਮਾਮਲੇ
https://react.etvbharat.com/punjabi/punjab/city/chandigarh-1/corona-rage-escalates-again-with-566-new-cases-reported-in-the-last-24-hours/pb20210224214858100
- ਬੀਐਸਐਫ ਦੀ ਗੱਡੀ ਤੇ ਇੱਕ ਕਾਰ ਵਿਚਾਲੇ ਟੱਕਰ, ਦੋ ਜਵਾਨ ਜ਼ਖਮੀ
https://react.etvbharat.com/punjabi/punjab/city/gurdaspur/two-bsf-jwans-were-injured-in-a-collision-between-bsf-vehicle-and-car/pb20210225101524554
- ਸਿਹਤ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨੇ ਮਲਟੀਪਰਪਜ਼ ਹੈਲਥ ਵਰਕਰਾਂ ਦੀਆਂ ਮੰਗਾਂ ਪੂਰੀਆਂ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਭਰੋਸਾ
https://react.etvbharat.com/punjabi/punjab/city/chandigarh-1/health-minister-assures-to-meet-the-demands-of-multipurpose-health-workers/pb20210225082018746
- IND vs ENG: ਪਹਿਲੀ ਪਾਰੀ 'ਚ 112 ਦੌੜਾਂ 'ਤੇ ਢੇਰ ਹੋਈ ਇੰਗਲੈਂਡ ਦੀ ਟੀਮ, ਅਕਸ਼ਰ ਨੂੰ ਮਿਲੀਆਂ 6 ਵਿਕਟਾਂ
https://react.etvbharat.com/punjabi/punjab/sports/cricket/england-tour-of-india/pink-ball-test-england-bowled-out-112-in-first-innings/pb20210224212254435