TOP 10 @ 3 pm: ਦੇਸ਼, ਦੁਨੀਆ ਤੇ ਸੂਬੇ ਤੋਂ ਹੁਣ ਤੱਕ ਦੀਆਂ ਖ਼ਾਸ ਖ਼ਬਰਾਂ
- ਬਜਟ ਇਜਲਾਸ 2021-22: ਸਦਨ ਦੀ ਕਾਰਵਾਈ ਭਲਕੇ ਤੱਕ ਮੁਲਤਵੀ
- ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਝੂਠ ਬੁਲਵਾਉਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਪ੍ਰਸ਼ਾਂਤ ਕਿਸ਼ੋਰ ਨੂੰ ਮੁੜ ਕੈਪਟਨ ਨੇ ਕੀਤਾ ਹਾਇਰ: ਹਰਪਾਲ ਚੀਮਾ
- ਪ੍ਰਸ਼ਾਂਤ ਕਿਸ਼ੋਰ ਸਣੇ ਕੈਪਟਨ ਨੂੰ ਵੀ ਜਨਤਾ ਨਾਲ ਕੀਤੇ ਹਰ ਵਾਅਦੇ ਦਾ ਦੇਣਾ ਪਵੇਗਾ ਜਵਾਬ: ਅਰੋੜ
- ਕਿਸਾਨ ਖੁਦਕੁਸ਼ੀ ਮਾਮਲਾ: ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਅਕਾਲੀ ਦਲ ਨੇ ਸਪੀਕਰ ਨੂੰ ਲਿਖੀ ਚਿੱਠੀ
- ਜਿਸ ਨਾਲ ਬੇਇਨਸਾਫੀ ਜਾਂ ਧੱਕਾ ਹੋ ਰਿਹੈ, ਉਸ ਦਾ ਕੇਸ ਅਸੀਂ ਲੜਾਂਗੇ: ਮਜੀਠੀਆ
- ਗੁਰਲਾਲ ਭਲਵਾਨ ਕਤਲ ਮਾਮਲਾ: 5 ਮੁਲਜ਼ਮਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਭੇਜਿਆ ਗਿਆ ਜੇਲ੍ਹ
- ਫੇਸਬੁੱਕ 'ਤੇ ਅਸ਼ਲੀਲਤਾ ਫੈਲਾਉਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਲੋਕਾਂ ’ਤੇ ਕਸਿਆ ਸ਼ਿੰਕਜਾ
- 42 ਗ੍ਰਾਮ ਹੈਰੋਇਨ ਸਮੇਤ ਨੌਜਵਾਨ ਨੂੰ ਅੰਮ੍ਰਿਤਸਰ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਨੇ ਕੀਤਾ ਕਾਬੂ
- ’ਪ੍ਰਸ਼ਾਂਤ ਕਿਸ਼ੋਰ ਨੁੰ ਪ੍ਰਮੁੱਖ ਸਲਾਹਕਾਰ ਨਿਯੁਕਤ ਕਰ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦੇ ਜ਼ਖ਼ਮਾਂ ’ਤੇ ਲੂਣ ਛਿੜਕਿਆ
- ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨਰਿੰਦਰ ਮੋਦੀ ਮੈਰੀਟਾਈਮ ਇੰਡੀਆ ਸੰਮੇਲਨ ਦਾ ਉਦਘਾਟਨ ਕਰਨਗੇ ਅੱਜ
