TOP 10 @ 11 am: ਦੇਸ਼, ਦੁਨੀਆ ਤੇ ਸੂਬੇ ਤੋਂ ਹੁਣ ਤੱਕ ਦੀਆਂ ਖ਼ਾਸ ਖ਼ਬਰਾਂ
- ਰਮਨ ਇਫੈਕਟ ਨੂੰ ਸਮਰਪਿਤ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰੀ ਵਿਗਿਆਨ ਦਿਵਸ ਬਾਰੇ ਜਾਣੋ
- ਜਾਣੋ ਕਿਉਂ ਮਨਾਇਆ ਜਾਂਦਾ ਹੈ ਵਿਸ਼ਵ ਦੁਰਲੱਭ ਰੋਗ ਦਿਵਸ
- ਕੋਰਟ ਮੈਰਿਜ ਕਰਵਾਉਣੀ ਪਈ ਮਹਿੰਗੀ, ਲੜਕੀ ਦੇ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਨੇ ਕੀਤੀ ਕੁੱਟਮਾਰ
- ਬੁਲਟਾਂ ਦੇ ਪਟਾਕੇ ਪਾਉਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਹੋ ਜਾਵੋ ਸਾਵਧਾਨ
- ਮਾਨਸਾ 'ਚ ਰੁਲਦੂ ਸਿੰਘ ਨੇ ਖੇਤੀ ਕਾਨੰਨਾਂ ਬਾਰੇ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾਗਰੂਕ
- ਨੌਦੀਪ ਕੌਰ EXCLUSIVE: ਪੁਲਿਸ ਨੇ ਮੈਨੂੰ ਬੇਰਹਿਮੀ ਨਾਲ ਕੁੱਟਿਆ
- ਮੋਦੀ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਕਿਸਾਨਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਆਮ ਜਨਤਾ ਨੂੰ ਆਪਸ ’ਚ ਲੜਾਉਣਾ ਚਾਹੁੰਦੀ ਹੈ- ਕਿਸਾਨ ਆਗੂ
- ਕੋਰੋਨਾ ਦੇ ਦੂਜੇ ਪੜਾਅ ਦੇ ਚੱਲਦਿਆਂ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਨੇ ਜਾਗਰੂਕਤਾ ਮੁਹਿੰਮ ਕੀਤੀ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ
- ਪੈਟਰੋਲ ਤੇ ਡੀਜ਼ਲ ਦੀਆਂ ਕੀਮਤਾਂ ਸਥਿਰ, ਜਾਣੋ ਪੰਜਾਬ 'ਚ ਤੇਲ ਦੀਆਂ ਕੀਮਤਾਂ
- ਇਰਾਨ ਦੁਨੀਆ ਦਾ ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਵੱਡਾ ਕੋਵਿਡ 19 ਟੀਕਾ ਨਿਰਮਾਤਾ ਬਣੇਗਾ: ਮੰਤਰੀ
