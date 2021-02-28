-
My heartiest congratulations to team @isro for successful launch of Amazonia-1 and 18 Co-passenger satellites onboard #PSLVC51 today. Wishing you many more successes in the year ahead. pic.twitter.com/ky4eEVh0k1— Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) February 28, 2021
పీఎస్ఎల్వీ సీ-51 ప్రయోగం విజయవంతంపై ఉపరాష్ట్రపతి వెంకయ్యనాయుడు హర్షం వ్యక్తం చేశారు. శాస్త్రవేత్తలకు అభినందనలు తెలిపారు. భవిష్యత్తులో మరిన్ని విజయాలు సాధించాలని ఉపరాష్ట్రపతి ఆకాంక్షించారు. రాష్ట్ర గవర్నర్ బిశ్వభూషణ్ హరిచందన్ ఇస్రో శాస్త్రవేత్తలకు ట్విటర్ వేదికగా అభినందనలు తెలిపారు.
Hon'ble Governor Sri Biswa Bhusan Harichandan conveys heartiest congratulations to @isro team for their successful launch of Amazonia-1 & 18 Co-passenger satellites by #PSLVC51. This is a manifestation of India’s strive towards self-reliance in space research & exploration. pic.twitter.com/aw0tph4WaL— Governor of Andhra Pradesh (@governorap) February 28, 2021
