బిహార్ అసెంబ్లీలో మంగళవారం గందరగోళ పరిస్థితులు నెలకొన్నాయి. బిహార్ ప్రత్యేక సాయుధ పోలీస్ బిల్-2021కి వ్యతిరేకంగా ప్రతిపక్షాలు శాసనసభలో చేసిన ఆందోళనలు ఉద్రిక్త పరిస్థితులకు దారితీశాయి. ఈ క్రమంలో తమపై భద్రతా సిబ్బంది దాడి చేశారని విపక్ష నేతలు ఆరోపించారు.
-
Patna: Opposition MLAs protesting in Bihar Assembly against Bihar Special Armed Police Bill 2021, allege that they were manhandled by the security personnel present in the Assembly— ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2021
"The SP has hit me on my chest. This is the murder of democracy," says a Bihar MLA Satyendra Kumar pic.twitter.com/dDawg1yr62
ఎస్పీ తనపై చేయి చేసుకున్నారని, ప్రజాస్వామ్యాన్ని కాల రాస్తున్నారని ఎమ్మెల్యే సత్యేంద్ర కుమార్ ఆరోపించారు.
-
#WATCH RJD MLA Satish Kumar carried on a stretcher from Bihar Assembly after he was allegedly manhandled by "police and local goons" inside the Assembly during protest against Bihar Special Armed Police Bill 2021.— ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2021
"See how an elected representative was treated today," he says pic.twitter.com/WlJe1ly6DH
ఆర్జేడీ ఎమ్మెల్యే సతీశ్ కుమార్ను అసెంబ్లీ నుంచి స్ట్రెచర్పై తీసుకెళ్లారు. తనపై పోలీసులు, స్థానిక గూండాలు దాడి చేశారని ఆయన ఆరోపించారు. ప్రజాప్రతినిధులతో ఎలా వ్యవహరిస్తున్నారో చూడండని ఆవేదన వ్యక్తం చేశారు.
-
#WATCH Bihar: Women MLAs of the Opposition being carried out of the Assembly building by women security personnel. They (MLAs) were refusing to allow Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha to step out of his chamber. pic.twitter.com/Skj0LayFs4— ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2021
ఈ క్రమంలో స్పీకర్ విజయ్ కుమార్ సిన్హాను తన ఛాంబర్ నుంచి బయటకు రానివ్వకుండా మహిళా ఎమ్మెల్యేలు అడ్డుకున్నారు. మహిళా భద్రతా సిబ్బంది వారిని అక్కడినుంచి ఈడ్చుకెళ్లారు.
