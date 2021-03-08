భైంసాలో హింసకు పాల్పడిన వారిపై కఠిన చర్యలు తీసుకోవాలని మంత్రి కేటీఆర్.. హోంమంత్రి, డీజీపీకి విజ్ఞప్తి చేశారు. అల్లర్ల ఘటనలో బాధ్యులకు న్యాయం జరగాలన్న మంత్రి.. చట్టవ్యతిరేక చర్యలను ప్రభుత్వం సహించదని స్పష్టం చేశారు. సమాజ పురోగతిలో శాంతి, సామరస్యం కీలకమని కేటీఆర్ స్పష్టం చేశారు.
-
Peace & harmony is fundamental to the progress of civilised society— KTR (@KTRTRS) March 8, 2021
Have requested Home Minister @mahmoodalitrs Garu & @TelanganaDGP Garu to take stern action to bring the perpetrators of violence in Bhainsa to justice
Telangana Govt will not tolerate lawlessness in any form
భైంసా అల్లర్ల ఘటనను కేంద్ర మంత్రి కిషన్ రెడ్డి తీవ్రంగా ఖండించారు. రాష్ట్ర డీజీపీ, ఎంపీ సోయం బాపురావుతో మాట్లాడి ఘటనపై ఆరా తీశానని తెలిపారు. నిందితులపై కఠిన చర్యలు తీసుకోవాలని ఆదేశించారు.
-
My appeal to the people of Bhainsa not to fall prey to rumours and hate mongering spearheaded by divisive forces— KTR (@KTRTRS) March 8, 2021
Govt will stand by you to maintain law and order effectively
-
Strongly Condemn the violence in Bhainsa yesterday.— G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) March 8, 2021
Attack on media personnel is disturbing & unfortunate.
Spoke to @TelanganaDGP, asked him to arrest the culprits at the earliest & deploy additional forces.
Also spoke to Adilabad MP Sri @SoyamBapuRaoOfc on the issue. https://t.co/u6U5FpJGmX
-
My appeal to the people of Bhainsa not to fall prey to rumours and hate mongering spearheaded by divisive forces— KTR (@KTRTRS) March 8, 2021
Govt will stand by you to maintain law and order effectively
- ఇదీ చూడండి : భైంసాలో చెలరేగిన అల్లర్లు