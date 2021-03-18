టోక్యో ఒలింపిక్స్కు అర్హత సాధించాడు ఆచంట శరత్ కమల్. దోహాలో జరుగుతున్న ఆసియా ఒలింపిక్ అర్హత టోర్నమెంట్లో పాకిస్థాన్కు చెందిన మహ్మద్ రమీజ్పై అతడు గురువారం గెలిచాడు. దీంతో ఒలింపిక్స్కు అర్హత సాధించాడు. దీనిపట్ల అతడు సంతోషం వ్యక్తంచేశాడు.
Very happy to have qualified for my 4th Olympic Games, in men’s singles. Focused now on the mixed doubles qualification which is still underway here in Doha.#TableTennis #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/xJNhhTzX3q— Sharath Kamal OLY (@sharathkamal1) March 18, 2021
ఇది కమల్కు నాలుగో ఒలింపిక్స్. మనికా బత్రాతో మిక్స్డ్ డబుల్స్లోనూ ఆడేందుకు అతడికి అవకాశం ఉంది. అతడికి క్రీడా మంత్రి కిరణ్ రిజుజు అభినందనలు తెలిపారు.
I'm extremely proud of your achievements @sharathkamal1 🏓— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) March 18, 2021
Congratulations on qualifying for the Tokyo Olympic Games for the 4th consecutive times in men’s singles. I'm confident that you and @manikabatra_TT will qualify in mixed doubles also. https://t.co/QfLRzN4mg9 pic.twitter.com/mGi29laiWe
