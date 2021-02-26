స్టార్ స్ప్రింటర్ హిమాదాస్(21) శుక్రవారం అసోంలో డీఎస్పీగా బాధ్యతలు స్వీకరించింది. ఆమెతో పాటు 597 మంది ఎస్సైల నియామకం జరిగినట్లు అసోం పోలీసు శాఖ ట్విటర్లో పేర్కొంది. ఈ నియామకంపై హిమాదాస్ హర్షం వ్యక్తం చేసింది.
I'm so happy that one of my biggest dreams came true today. I am proud to be the DSP, @assampolice .— Hima (mon jai) (@HimaDas8) February 26, 2021
It's an honour I will always wear with pride.
I would like to thank our CM @sarbanandsonwal sir, @himantabiswa sir and @KirenRijiju sir for their constant support.
Contd..1/2 pic.twitter.com/ftgA16goqf
"పోలీసు కావాలనేది నా చిన్ననాటి కల. మా అమ్మ కూడా నేను పోలీసు కావాలని ఆశించింది. ఇప్పుడది నెరవేరింది. అయినా... అథ్లెట్గానే నా జీవితాన్ని కొనసాగిస్తాను."
-హిమాదాస్, భారత్ స్ప్రింటర్.
డీఎస్పీగా బాధ్యతలు చేపట్టిన హిమాదాస్కు ముఖ్యమంత్రి సర్భానంద సోనోవాల్ అభినందనలు తెలిపారు. ఈ నియామకం ద్వారా క్రీడా రంగంలో రాణించాలని ఇతర యువతకు కూడా ఆసక్తి కలుగుతుందని అన్నారు.
A proud day for Assam.— Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) February 26, 2021
Glad to ceremonially appoint ace athlete @HimaDas8 as Dy SP in @assampolice. An honour for her achievements under the Sports Policy, the appointment will further motivate youths to pursue excellence in sports.#SIsRecruitment pic.twitter.com/9tPOt667Eh
